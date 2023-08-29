Another concert series is coming to Huntsville in the fall.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) will stage a series of evening concerts at Sandhill Nursery during its annual Fall Festival.

The festival runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 22, with folk rock band Great Lake Swimmers kicking the series off on Sept. 30, Juno-nominee Jenn Grant on Oct. 13, and folk artist Ben Caplan on Oct. 22.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Huntsville Festival of the Arts on Nursery Nights” says Sandhill co-owner Melissa Key. “The concerts will enhance our Fall Festival and offer a really special experience for visitors. The project is a fantastic example of collaboration and how great things can happen when organizations like HFA and Sandhill work together.”

The festival features a slew of activities including carnival games, a scavenger hunt, mazes, art, and a “pumpkin slingshot.” Tickets for the concert series go on sale Thursday at the HFA’s website.