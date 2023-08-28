The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka is returning to the greens.

The annual golf tournament fundraiser is back at Port Sydney’s North Granite Ridge Golf Club on Sept. 18, after a year off. According to the club’s Rick Brooks, the tournament features a silent auction, BBQ dinner, and a variety of challenges and contests with prizes to match.

“We’ve got two holes in one [and] other events that are on the course, just like we always do,” says Brooks. “It’s going to be a gorgeous day. Golfing in Muskoka in the fall, when the colours start to change, it’s a beautiful place to be.”

Brooks says the tournament, like their other major fundraisers, helps sustain Kiwanis’ youth programs year-round.

“Whether it’s something to do with the food drive, our school-based programs, our nutrition programs for after school and before school,” says Brooks. “These things are all dollars and cents related, and we need things like our golf tournament to be able to pay for those.”

The registration deadline is Sept. 6, and he says they’re hoping for at least six more groups of four, as well as event sponsors.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child,” says Brooks. “Well, it takes that village to be able to pay for the programs to help us raise that child.”

Details on signing up are at the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka’s website.