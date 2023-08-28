The Corridor 11 Bus is stopping at a new location in Port Sydney.

Starting Sept. 1, the bus will stop at Clarke Crescent Park at 21 Spring Lake Creek Ln. in Port Sydney instead of at Heart of Muskoka Fries.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say they made the change after hearing feedback from area residents who complained the old stop wasn’t convenient.

With the change, they say the new stop is 1.5 km closer to town with sidewalks and side-street access along most of the route, a 15-minute walk to the Port Sydney Beach, and riders don’t have to cross Greer Rd to get to the stop.

The bus runs Monday to Friday from Huntsville to Orillia and back with stops in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Kilworthy, Washago, and Port Sydney.