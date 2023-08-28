A fundraising goal of $30,000 has been set by the YWCA Muskoka for its annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event.

“We are raising awareness and funds for violence prevention, specifically gender-based violence prevention youth programs in our community,” says Hannah Lin, Executive Director at the YWCA Muskoka.

A donation page has been set up on CanadaHelps.org.

Lin says the event, now in its 6th year, has changed over the years. “When we first started, men wearing high-heeled shoes was the thing. That was part of the draw of the overall event. That was the novelty.”

However, Lin explains they’ve realized over the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence is not an issue just faced by women. She says 2SLGBTQI+, Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour also deal with targeted violence. “We shifted away from the high heels, away from saying it’s just about women, to make it a broader activity that supports our desire to see a more equitable society in general in Muskoka,” says Lin.

While the money raised is vital, just as important is being visible. With hundreds of people set to congregate at Memorial Park for the event, Lin says it shows support to people in the community. “It makes it normal. It’s not hiding anymore. It’s not something you don’t talk about.”

The money raised will be split with Muskoka Pride, who are co-promoting the event with YWCA Muskoka, to support the two organization’s fall and winter programming. Specifically, Lin says they hope to be able to give a boost to youth programming.

The event itself will be held on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Memorial Park on Manitoba St. in Bracebridge. Organizers ask everyone showing up to wear red and their “funkiest” pair of shoes.