The nomination period for the second Big Applause Awards is now open.

“In an industry that was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and which continues to recover in an economic downturn, the Big Applause Awards were created to honour tourism and hospitality workers from more than 800 businesses across the region who make notable efforts day in and day out, and whose “normal” is going above and beyond,” says Luke Preston, Regenerative Projects Manager with Explorers’ Edge.

The categories are:

Employer Applause Award

Fellow Staff Applause Award

Guest/Patron Applause Award

Exceptional Communications Award

Above and Beyond Customer Service Award

Innovative Problem-Solving Award

The nomination deadline is Sept. 14 at noon. Nominations can be made on Explorers’ Edge’s website.

The winners will be announced at Explorers’ Edge’s annual general meeting on Sept. 20 at the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst.

The Big Applause Awards were launched last year.