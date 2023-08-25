The Thunder Bridge on West Rd. (Muskoka Rd. 2) near Pine Glenn Public School in Huntsville will be closed from Monday. Aug 28 to Friday, Sept. 1.

The closure will go into effect no earlier than 7 a.m. Monday. Detour signage will be in place throughout the closure. Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge.

According to district officials, repairs are being made to the bridge ahead of the school year starting to make the ride over it smoother.

“We know there’s never a convenient moment for construction and repairs. But if we postpone, we face ongoing single-lane restrictions that prolong inconvenience and disrupt our students, school buses, and further delay us getting where we need to go,” officials said.