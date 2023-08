You may run into delays on Hwy. 11 near Burk’s Falls on Monday and Tuesday.

For up to two hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fowler Construction says temporary ramp closures will be happening southbound at exit 257 near Ferguson Road at Highway 520.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and urge motorists to schedule their travel to minimize any delays,” said a Fowler official. “Motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signage for the safety of both workers and drivers.”