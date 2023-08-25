Heading into the weekend, only one beach in Gravenhurst is under a swimming advisory.
Franklin Park Beach in Gravenhurst is under an advisory, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).
SMDHU officials explain the beach is not closed but anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections or stomach illness. They add to not go underwater or swallow water if going for a dip.
As well, blue-green algae blooms were discovered along the northwest shoreline of Three Mile Lake in Muskoka Lakes and the southwest shoreline of Stewart Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Water samples from every beach in SMDHU’s medical region are taken on a weekly basis between June 19 and Sept. 4. The water samples are tested for E. coli bacteria and a swimming advisory may be put in place if the bacteria levels are above 200 E. coli per 100 mL of water.
According to officials, that’s based set by the recreational water quality guideline.
Officials say other reasons a beach could be considered unsafe include: excessive weed growth, oil, floating debris, turbidity, and blue-green algae blooms.