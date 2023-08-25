Heading into the weekend, only one beach in Gravenhurst is under a swimming advisory.

Franklin Park Beach in Gravenhurst is under an advisory, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

SMDHU officials explain the beach is not closed but anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections or stomach illness. They add to not go underwater or swallow water if going for a dip.

As well, blue-green algae blooms were discovered along the northwest shoreline of Three Mile Lake in Muskoka Lakes and the southwest shoreline of Stewart Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.

