The Huntsville Curling Club is aiming to be fully accessible by the time it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

To that end, it’s set a goal of $500,000 with the hopes of raising at least $125,000 of that by the anniversary in 2025.

Past president Beth Goodhew says that will go towards a wheelchair-accessible main entrance, accessible washrooms and changerooms, and a three-floor elevator. “Those changes are pretty significant in a building the age of ours,” says Goodhew, adding many hallways and doorways will have to be widened, as well as aging plumbing and electrical systems replaced.

Since 2018, the club has been hard at work with renovations just to keep the building going, with repairs and replacements to the floors, roof, rink, HVAC system, kitchen, and more.

- Advertisement -

Goodhew says about $300,000 has been spent so far, including provincial grants, with about $100,000 saved through volunteer labour. In February, Huntsville Town Council waived permit fees to relocate the building’s icemaker shed away from the new entrance, something that is currently underway.

With curling being a disability-friendly sport, Goodhew says the changes will make sure those with accessibility challenges will be able to access the activity.

“One of our youths was a wheelchair curler, and at a young age they were able to carry the wheelchair in, but it’s much more difficult for an adult,” says Goodhew. “Another resident, Debbie Kirwin, is an avid curler from her days back in Toronto. She has been working with the curling club for many years to help us get to accessibility, and I think she is very much looking forward to getting back to curling, as well as the social and community aspect.” Kirwin previously chaired Huntsville’s Accessibility Advisory Committee for over a decade.

Goodhew says although the facility still carries the “club” name from more than a century ago, the building is more than that.

“It is a facility that is open to the whole community,” says Goodhew. “We host family and community events at the facility, and we’re unable to enable or invite those who have accessibility challenges. And we want to be able to ensure the club is accessible and inclusive to all.”

The club will host several fundraisers as part of its Access125 campaign, including a “Western-themed” event on Sept. 16 with food and line-dancing, as well as its annual golf tournament and Christmas raffle. To learn more about those events, visit the club’s website.