A collaboration between the Township of Lake of Bays, the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, and the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce will brighten up the Tom Thomson Parkway.

Stick Man Tom, a sculpture by Quebecois artist Marc Walter, and Group of Seven Canoes, a mural project by a handful of local artists, have been placed along the section of Hwy. 60.

The 19-foot-tall arboreal sculpture is a “tribute to the enduring legacy of Tom Thomson,” according to township officials. The idea is to shed light on Thomason’s deep connection to the area and how it influenced his works of art.

The design of the canoes was led by local artist Gerry Lantigne. Officials say each artist was inspired by a different member of the Group of Seven. The murals are painted on the underside of each canoe.

- Advertisement -

“We’re incredibly excited to host this installation along the Tom Thomson Parkway, just in time for the beautiful fall colours. We look forward to it captivating the attention of over a million passing motorists annually,” said Stephen Derraugh, Lake of Bays’ Economic Development Officer.

The installations will stay for the rest of 2023 with the hope that a permanent display is unveiled in the future.