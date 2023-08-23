The Gravenhurst Fire Department is looking for input on its fire master plan.

“We do cost the taxpayer a significant amount of money,” says Fire Chief Jared Cayley. “We also want to ensure those tax dollars are being used in an appropriate way and this is an opportunity for the people providing those tax dollars to give us their input.”

The survey is available on EngageGravenhurst.ca.

Cayley explains it will look into what the community believes the fire department is doing well and what they could improve on. “Do they think we’re on the right path,” he asks, adding the constructive criticism will help to shape the master plan.

On the other hand, Cayley explains the risk assessment plan is more data-driven. “Any statistic that can be gathered on the demographics or anything that’s available in Gravenhurst is taken into account and it paints a picture,” he says. “Do we have any gaps? Where are those gaps?”

Essentially, Cayley says the assessment looks into all the risks and hazards in the community from the fire department’s perspective.

The assessment will contain details on buildings in town, natural features like lakes and rivers, and demographic information. It will also help shape the master plan because it will determine if any new equipment or training is needed.

The risk assessment is mandated by the province and has to be done by July 1, 2024.

The Loomex Group, a Peterborough, Ont. based consulting firm, was chosen to do both plans.