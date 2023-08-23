Multiple garden beds in front Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer on Wellington St. in Bracebridge have been damaged.

According to Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar it happened overnight on Aug. 19. She says a volunteer noticed the damage and told police that fresh-rooted vegetables were removed. However, they were later found at a home on Spencer St.

Molnar says this isn’t the first time gardens in the area have been vandalized. She says a “group of youth” could be behind the incidents.

Police ask anyone in the area to check their video surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.