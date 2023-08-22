Graduating high school students Jorja Stevens and Tulell Kerr-Benoit as well as Rebecca Libeau, Manager of Emergency Services and Patient Flow with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, were recipients of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s inaugural Educational Assistance Awards.

Stevens and Kerr-Benoit are planning to study health sciences while Libeau is pursuing her masters in nursing.

Hadley Priest, Fundraising Coordinator, says each recipient will be getting between $500 and $2,000.

“The board is pleased to recognize and support these hard-working students and staff as they pursue their careers in health care,” says Dan Brooks, Foundation Board Chair. “The awards reflect our commitment to ensuring we are providing a caring working environment staffed by the best health care professionals.”

The awards are funded through donations. The money contributed to the Foundation by the community goes towards buying new equipment for the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, staff education, well-being, and recruitment.