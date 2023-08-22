The District of Muskoka is updating the road work happening on Winewood Ave. E. in Gravenhurst.

The work is expected to continue until Oct. 27, 2023 and will see the road resurfaced and the aging water infrastructure replaced.

There will be no changes to garbage collection and residents will be told 72 hours ahead of any water service disruptions.

The main feature of the project will see a new pedestrian crossover installed at Winewood Ave. E. and Muskoka Beach Rd. It will create a link from the neighbourhood just north of Winewood along Muskoka Beach to the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre.

- Advertisement -

However, the work means Winewood Ave. E. is temporarily closed to traffic between Muskoka Beach Rd. and Muskoka Rd. N. That means only local traffic will be allowed on First St. between Elder St. and Winewood Ave.

District officials ask everyone to plan ahead and follow the posted detour route.