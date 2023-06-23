Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLocal health team recruiting committee members
FeaturedNews

Local health team recruiting committee members

By Martin Halek
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team (MAOHT) is looking for committee members.

The agency is asking residents to apply for its Patient Family Caregiver Partners Advisory Committee, which helps design, develop, implement, and evaluate health team programs and services.

The MAOHT says it’s looking for patients, family members, and caregivers from the Muskoka, East Parry Sound, and Almaguin areas. It adds visible minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply and share their perspectives.

If you’re interested in joining the committee, call 705-787-0846 ext. 203.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News