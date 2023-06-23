The Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team (MAOHT) is looking for committee members.

The agency is asking residents to apply for its Patient Family Caregiver Partners Advisory Committee, which helps design, develop, implement, and evaluate health team programs and services.

The MAOHT says it’s looking for patients, family members, and caregivers from the Muskoka, East Parry Sound, and Almaguin areas. It adds visible minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply and share their perspectives.

If you’re interested in joining the committee, call 705-787-0846 ext. 203.