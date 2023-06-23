The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is calling out for witnesses after a truck was stolen from a commercial property on Jones Rd. near Progress Rd.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it happened between 11:30 a.m. and noon on June 22. While the blue Ford F250 with “Coon Brothers” logos on the door was later found behind 5 Pineridge Gate, Bigley says “many items were stolen.”

Anyone who may have surveillance footage in the area of Jones Rd. and Progress Rd. or 5 Pineridge Gate between those hours is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.