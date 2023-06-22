A dedication ceremony was held Thursday by the District of Muskoka at Alex’s Place.

The facility is named after Alex Kerswell, who died by suicide in Sept. 2019, just a week after his 17th birthday.

The building, which is located at 49B Pine St. in Bracebridge, now has new signage thanks to the dedication.

In March 2022, district council agreed to rename the Home for Good facility in Bracebridge Alex’s Place. While operating under that name since , only now has the proper signage been put in place for the building.

According to officials with the District of Muskoka, Alex’s Place is a “homelessness-focused program supporting innovative local solutions for young people aged 16 to 24 who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.” They add it gives safe, affordable, and supportive temporary transitional housing for youth while they look for a permanent place to stay.

Kerswell was the son of district staff members Shawn and Leanna Kerswell. Officials say Alex was dealing with mental health issues but was having trouble accessing the care and support he needed.

“Better access to mental health services in our community is so important,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “It helps those who are struggling navigate everyday problems they may be facing and helps to bring stability to their lives. The supports provided at Alex’s Place through our partner the Elizabeth Fry Society, helps connect youth to these services while preparing them to find stable housing. Supportive housing such as Alex’s Place would not be made possible without the commitment of the provincial government and our community partners.”

This comes a couple of months after the province received a boost in homelessness funding.

“Supportive housing projects like Alex’s Place are a critical resource in the community, providing at-risk and homeless youth increased access to key mental health services that will help them in their journey to a stable housing solution,” said Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing. “Our government is working hard to ensure Muskoka’s housing needs are met, and we were pleased to provide the District with $1.5 million in funding to help ensure people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, can access the housing and support services they need.”