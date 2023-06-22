More speed cameras could soon be popping up around Gravenhurst.

Council passed a motion Wednesday calling on the province to allow municipalities to place automated speed cameras permanently or temporarily on any municipal road.

The idea will be sent to Premier Doug Ford.

Currently, speed cameras are only allowed in predesignated zones called community safety zones and school safety zones.

Coun. Jo Morphy said she’s excited by the possibility of more cameras installed. She said she has heard from countless residents about speeding issues and, despite working with the Ontario Provincial Police, “nothing really proves to be successful besides hitting them in their pockets.”

Mayor Heidi Lorenz pointed out the motion doesn’t mean the municipality will be installing more speed cameras, it just means they can direct staff to investigate where it might be appropriate to have them. “The jury is still out on the effectiveness of these,” she added.

“This gives us a tool to protect people’s safety,” said Coun. Peter M. Johnston.

The idea came from the City of Cambridge. They forwarded their recently passed motion to Gravenhurst. They cited speeding being a “major concern” in the community as the reason for bringing the idea forward.