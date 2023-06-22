Water monitoring season has begun at Muskoka’s beaches.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) regularly tests beach water for E. coli bacteria from June to Labour Day. Officials say if a water body has unsafe levels of bacteria, the health unit posts a swimming advisory on both the beach and the SMDHU website, possibly closing the location if necessary.

“Even if there is no advisory posted, beachgoers are reminded that water quality can change from day to day and even hour to hour depending on the weather and lake conditions,” says Karen Kivilahti, manager of the health unit’s Safe Water Program. “The latest available information posted on the health unit’s website may not reflect the real-time conditions at the beach, so it is important to know what environmental factors to be aware of and how to minimize your risk.”

To that end, officials advise against swimming one to two days after heavy rainfall, as waste can run off into the water. If you do go for a swim, they say to avoid dunking your head or swallowing water.

The SMDHU adds that slow-moving or cloudy water and wet sand are breeding grounds for bacteria, and beachgoers should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after visiting the beach.