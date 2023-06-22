Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is set to become Ontario’s first new all-season, full-service park in over four decades.

The park is currently classified as a “non-operating provincial park.” According to provincial officials, that means it offers low-intensity, self-guided recreational activities like hiking but is not staffed with maintained facilities or campsites.

The proposed changes would make the park fully serviced and designed with “visitor experience in mind.” Officials say there will be modern buildings and amenities like a visitor centre, electric vehicle charging stations, overnight and electrified campsites, backcountry camping, and a variety of four-season recreational activities like cross-country skiing, canoeing, and hiking.

The project will add 250 campsites and up to 25 cabins.

- Advertisement -

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, said he expects construction to start in 2026.

Prior to that, he said the province will hold consultations with a handful of groups to figure out what should be included in the project. Piccini said around $8 million has already been budgeted for current and future expenditures for the studies but wasn’t able to provide a final number for the project.

A survey has been published looking to get residents’ thoughts on the proposed changes.

“Having grown up camping in Ontario Parks with my dad, I know just how special it is to have access to the great outdoors,” said Piccini. “This will be the first new operating provincial park in almost two generations, and with the demand on our parks system on the rise, our government understands the importance of investing in Ontario Parks, which is the largest provider of outdoor recreational experiences in the province.”

The park is close to 5,000 acres which officials say is more than one and a half times bigger than nearby Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville. They add the park has five named lakes, extensive upland forests, marshes, and meadows.

“Parry Sound–Muskoka is home to some of Ontario’s most popular provincial parks,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Today’s announcement reaffirms our government’s commitment to protecting these special places. Residents and tourists will soon have access to another truly beautiful and quintessential provincial park. I have full confidence that Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will become a very popular destination for people to take in the splendour of our area.”

Officials say that based on estimated visitation, park visitors will spend $16 million annually once the project is finished.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community health and well-being and we are thrilled that the new park will add new amenities, including campsites and roofed accommodations to Bigwind Lake Provincial Park, operationalizing the space for visitors year-round,” said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. “Bracebridge’s vibrant community and landscape attracts visitors to experience it for themselves, and these new features will help to further strengthen our tourism and hospitality sectors, provide a space for people to connect with nature, and align with our commitment of encouraging long-term economic growth.”