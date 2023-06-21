The first of four $25,000 donations by the Rotary Club of Huntsville was made on Wednesday.

They pledged to donate another $75,000 to help “improve healthcare for patients in Muskoka and beyond.”

“We are pleased to make this commitment to our hospital as it will help each person in the community,” says Rob Saunders, a 22-year Rotarian. “You never know when you or your family may need the hospital, and we are happy to support our hospital today and into the future.”

Len Ross, Incoming President, said he hopes others join them in donating to the Foundation. “Are you up for the challenge,” he asked.

“The generous $100,000 pledge from Rotary will help purchase urgently needed medical equipment,” says Katherine Craine, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation. “As our community continues to grow, so does the need for our hospital. We’re thankful for the decades of support from Rotary and appreciate the Club’s continued investment in our hospital.”

Including the latest pledge, Rotary officials say they’ve contributed $360,000 to the Foundation.