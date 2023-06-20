District Council has approved a grants program to make community events safer.

Through 2023, non-profits and Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) can get up to $250 per event to create traffic safety plans, and $1,000 for resources to implement and enforce those plans.

James Steele, Muskoka’s Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works, told council that organizations can use that funding to establish standard plans which can be reused for future events.

“The important aspect is that everybody will be safe,” said Steele. “Not only just the organizers, but also folks that are using the roads, so that the situations are predictable. That’s one of the key aspects of traffic safety.”

Steele added having a plan also helps avoid traffic congestion around events, and Muskoka’s municipalities will help by supplying signage to organizers.

It comes as the district begins to enforce more consistent requirements for traffic safety plans and measures, according to District Chair Jeff Lehman. He added the funding is a one-time measure to help organizations transition to the new standards.

The district has set aside $30,000 for the grants, which can be directly approved by Steele’s department or the Finance and Corporate Services department.