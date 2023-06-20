It won’t be long until new signage is installed along Muskoka Rd. 38 and its name officially becomes Kanien’kehá:ka Iohatáti.

During the June 19 District of Muskoka council meeting, Julie Stevens, Chief Administrative Officer, says the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has concerns about the length of the name and if they would need to create a bigger sign to accommodate it.

“Of course pilot projects are great because they uncover things you may not have anticipated,” said Stevens.

However, thanks to a letter sent by District Chair Jeff Lehman, Chief Philip Franks with the Wahta Mohawks First Nation, Muskoka Lakes Mayor Peter Kelley, and other members of the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table, the MTO decided they would shrink the lettering on the sign.

- Advertisement -

Tina Kilbourne, Team Lead for the district’s Continuous Improvement Unit, says two signs each will be installed along the northbound and southbound sides of the road. The old signs will be removed.

It was not mentioned when the new signage will be installed.

It was decided in March 2023 that Muskoka Rd. 38 would be renamed Kanien’kehá:ka Iohatáti. The name was one of three put forward by the Wahta Mohawks First Nation.