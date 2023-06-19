Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, joined Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith at Huntsville High School Monday afternoon to visit with woodworking students.

“They were very good teachers for Graydon and I,” joked Lecce, who added how happy he was to see a number of girls in the class.

He and Smith took turns using some of the machinery in the shop in between talking to students.

Lecce said the province is embracing the skilled trades and touted the expansion of the Specialist High Skills Major program. “We’re going to keep going,” he added.

Smith pointed out there are a lot of openings in the construction sector in Parry Sound and Muskoka. However, he said so often students choose to work elsewhere. He added there is a “huge opportunity” to work to keep those students local and the skilled trades are a great way to do that.

Wes Hahn, Director of Education with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB), was on hand for the tour. “It creates enthusiasm and buzz at the school,” he said. He pointed out how nearly 20 percent of students with TLDSB are involved in the skilled trades so he’s proud students were able to show off what they’ve learned.

Hahn said that empowering student leaders is vital to TLDSB’s success.

Lecce also addressed the incident that happened at Huntsville High School on May 24.

“My first instinct is to, of course, unite behind that victim,” said Lecce. He cited a “disturbing” rise in bullying not just in Ontario, but in many other provinces.

A police investigation is underway looking into the incident. Three youths have been charged.

Along with a rise in bullying, Lecce said an increase in students dealing with mental health issues is also troubling. He said the province will continue to support students and school boards, noting they are providing an additional $12 million in funding this year to help students access mental health services, with that number going to $14 million in 2024, and $16 the year after that.

“Every child in Ontario must feel safe in their school, no matter their faith, heritage, the colour of skin, place of birth, gender, orientation,” said Lecce.

Hahn added that since it’s an active police investigation, there is not much that can be said.

However, he said TLDSB wants to be proactive in preventing bullying, not reactive. Hahn added mental health support will be important going forward. He said the school board will continue to put more mental health support in schools. “That’s going to be a really important factor going forward from a preventative standpoint,” he said.

Hahn said they want kids to be in school and be healthy and happy.