Lake of Bays is taking feedback on its upcoming Community Improvement Plan.

Township officials say it’ll guide everything from improving buildings and public spaces, to fostering growth, to attracting business and tourism.

The township has opened a survey for residents to sound off until July 28. In-person feedback can be given at the municipal office on Dwight Beach Rd. during business hours.

Virtual information sessions will be held on July 6, with one for Dwight and Hillside and one for Baysville and Dorset. Information on how to get involved can be found at lakeofbays.on.ca/cip.