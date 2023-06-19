“May peace prevail on Earth.”

Six poles in Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Rotary Park have that message on them in multiple languages, including English, French, Ojibway, and Ukrainian, to name a few.

The poles were designed by grade nine students at Gravenhurst High School. Aimée Bulloch watched over as the students undertook the project.

The poles were unveiled Thursday afternoon.

Bulloch said at the start of the school year, Barb McCabe, President of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst, reached out to her about the project. “It was a very easy project to teach,” she said.

“It took a lot of challenging planning skills,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Kay Godden, President-Elect of the Rotary Club, said the students had “so many creative ideas.” She explained each pole has something to do with peace. With a growing, multicultural community, Godden said the Rotary Club wanted the park that bares their name to represent that. “It’s a place to sit, to relax, to reflect, and to experience the deeper meaning of ‘may peace prevail on earth’,” said Godden.

Grace Salata, one of the students involved in making the poles, explained the poles represent “everything that brings people happiness.”

She and seven of her classmates painted one. Salata said they wanted to make sure it was as bright as possible. “We all went our own way,” she said. “We decided to put everything happy and peaceful and make people smile when they see it.”

According to worldpeace.org, the first peace poles were constructed outside of Japan in 1983. Godden said there are over 250,000 poles worldwide.

Gravenhurst will now be part of a map on the website that points out where each pole is located.

“My heart has been so full since the beginning of this project,” said Bulloch. She called the students “beautiful leaders” and a “wonderful group of kids” who went above and beyond with the project. “Forever will they be a piece of this park and a piece of peace,” she said.

Salata hopes the poles stay in the park for the next generations to appreciate. “I hope that my kids can see it,” she said.