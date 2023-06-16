Muskoka’s municipalities are warning of a phone scam soliciting donations for fire services.

According to municipal officials, the caller claims to be from the Bracebridge or Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Departments, and asks residents for money to help wildfire efforts.

Officials add that municipalities and their departments will never call residents to solicit financial donations. They say to never provide personal or financial information to an incoming call claiming to be from a trusted institution—instead, call the institution directly to confirm.

Any suspicious calls should be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.