Police responded to reports of a person with a weapon at the Huntsville Hospital this morning.

Huntsville OPP says after talking to staff, it was determined to be a miscommunication about an earlier call and there was no threat to public safety.

Officials say people were temporarily delayed getting into the building as police investigated, but it has since been cleared.

“We appreciate the timely response of Huntsville OPP and diligence to investigate what they have reported to be a miscommunication,” says Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “I want to assure patients and their families and our team members that there was no threat inside the building at any time and no impact on patient or staff safety.”