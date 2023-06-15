After four fights outside of Canada, Huntsville’s Kyle “The Monster” Nelson was victorious at the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Vancouver.

Nelson came into the fight against Blake Bilder having drawn his last fight and lost the two previous battles. He acknowledged he could have been cut if he lost to Bilder, however, he got a unanimous decision victory.

It’s the second time Nelson has won in the UFC. His record in the octagon is now two wins, four losses, and one draw. “Every win is your biggest win because it’s the most relevant,” says Nelson.

What made the win more special was that he had his fiancé in his corner. “My performances have changed night and day,” says Nelson.

Prior to this win, Nelson says his last couple of fights – despite not going his way – were positive. “It’s been building up to this point,” he says.

Nelson has previously fought for the UFC in Toronto and Ottawa but lost both bouts. “Canada is my home so it definitely means a little bit more when I can fight here,” he says.

UFC 289, held on June 10, was the first time the UFC held an event in Canada since hosting one in Vancouver in Sept. 2019. Nelson hopes the success of the event and the fact that the six Canadian fighters won their bouts means the UFC will host more events in Canada.

As for Nelson, he says he doesn’t care where his next fight is. He just wants to fight. Nelson hopes to fight one or two more times this year. Since becoming a professional mixed martial artist in 2012, Nelson has fought three singles in a single year one time in his career back in 2016. “If it was up to me, I’d be fighting a lot more regularly,” adds Nelson.

Until then, Nelson says he’s going to hit the gym to make sure he’s ready for when the UFC comes calling.