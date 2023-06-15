For close to two decades, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney says former councillor Steven Clement gave his “unfiltered” opinion on important issues.

“But I appreciated that,” added Maloney.

Clement returned to the town office Wednesday to receive recognition for his 16 years on council.

“Your commitment and dedication have been an inspiration to those that will follow in your footsteps,” read the certificate from Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison.

Clement served as deputy mayor and served as the chair of multiple committees for Bracebridge and spent time as the deputy chair for the District of Muskoka. “Steve has been a dedicated councillor,” said Maloney. “A dedicated community citizen. In his career as a paramedic, a dedicated healthcare professional. and he’s been a close friend of mine.”

Through his years on council, Clement pointed out how he was involved in hiring some of the staff who have now taken on senior management roles with the town. He thanked staff past and present for the support they gave him and his council colleagues.

He said when he was first elected, the council agenda was printed. Clement said he was digging through his attic the other day and found an old district agenda that was over 280 pages.

Even in retirement, Clement says he hasn’t stopped being active in the community. He is still a part of a handful of committees with the town and district. “Ending a career as a politician doesn’t stop you from serving your community,” said Clement.

Former councillor Chris Wilson was recognized for his time on council earlier this month while former councillor Mark Quemby and former mayor Graydon Smith were honoured in Feb. 2023.