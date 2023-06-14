Hospice Huntsville is asking residents to make a splash to keep their doors open.

The non-profit’s Create-A-Swim fundraiser runs through the summer until the start of September, with participants swimming or doing other water-based activities to raise money for Hospice.

“There really [are] no rules or guidelines,” says Hospice Huntsville’s Melissa Polischuk. “People can do their Create-A-Swim, or kayak, or wakeboard for any variation, any length. As long as it takes place within the event period, that’s all we ask.”

She says the money goes towards keeping their doors open for those who need it most.

“All of our events are so important because we need to raise over 60 per cent of our operating budget every year,” says Polischuk. “That equivalates to over $1,800 a day that we need to raise in order to keep all of our programs and services at no cost to our community members.”

According to Polischuk, those interested can download a pledge form at Hospice Huntsville’s website, pick one up from the office at 100 Frank Miller Dr., or create their own JustGiving campaign.

She adds this year’s Hike for Hospice and Purple Boot Campaign were a great success, something she hopes will carry through to this campaign.

“We had a $50,000 goal, and we are so excited to announce that our total raised is $72,309,” says Polischuk. “Which is really incredible that not only did we reach our goal, we exceeded it. So thank you so much to all of our sponsors and to our entire community for all of their support.”