The Land Between (TLB) has started a program to shine a light on moth populations.

Leora Berman, TLB’s Chief Operating Officer, says the Moth Monitors program asks residents from Georgian Bay to the Ottawa Valley to attract and photograph moths in their own backyards.

“It’s actually a lot of fun, and you can do it with kids and friends,” says Berman. “After sundown, you hang a white sheet and use a black light, and take pictures of the moths that come to visit. Then, you submit them to us, so we [can] look at abundance and diversity of moths.”

Berman explains the black light makes moths think it is dusk, which is when they are most active. While you can also use LED lights, she says they’re less effective and can disturb other wildlife.

- Advertisement -

According to Berman, moths and butterflies are an important food source for all sorts of wildlife, but particularly songbirds. She says the photos and data collected by participants will be used to not only track moth populations, but determine problem areas in the local food chain.

“Moths have declined as more development happens,” says Berman. “They rely on host plants, and you can’t supplement an exotic plant for native plants and expect the moths and butterflies to adapt. So, we see less moths, birds, amphibians, fish, all because we’re removing the base of the food web.”

Berman says that while many species are most active in the summer, people can participate through the winter to observe the few that are active year-round.

She adds that alongside Moth Monitors, TLB has several other community science programs tracking animals such as turtles, snakes, and birds. You can register for any of those at the organization’s website.