Our health unit is running summer clinics for school kids to catch up on routine immunizations.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says clinics are available by appointment at several locations, including in Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Officials say to attend an Ontario school, children aged four to 17 need to be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, chickenpox, and meningococcal disease—or have a valid exemption.

While that policy was on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health unit has said it would resume enforcement of those vaccinations in the 2023 to 2024 school year.

You can book an appointment via the SMDHU portal or by calling 705-721-7520. If your child has gotten their shots through a different health care provider, you can submit that here.