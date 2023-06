Parts of Shier St. and Queen St. in Bracebridge are fully closed Tuesday for watermain repairs.

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the roads are closed between 103 Shier St. and 38 Queen St, with detours via Ecclestone Dr. and Entrance Dr..

The District of Muskoka says a watermain is leaking, and residents in the area have been hand-delivered notices of the closure.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Park Rd. in Huntsville is down to one lane at West Airport Rd. until 6:00 p.m., as crews fix a leaky pipe.