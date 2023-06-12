Police are asking for help identifying a man they say acted suspiciously around two young girls.

Bracebridge OPP says it received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday from a concerned parent that a man in a pick-up truck had approached her daughters at as they walked on Wellington St. from the Rotary Centre to Monck Public School.

According to police, the man followed the girls in his vehicle and attempted to speak to them numerous times, asking if they were “okay,” before the girls called for a parent to pick them up.

The suspect, who police say didn’t get out of the vehicle, is described as a white male with short dark hair and stubble, driving a four-door black pick-up with tools and boxes in the back.

Anyone who witnessed the interactions or has a home surveillance system in the area is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.