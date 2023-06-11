A 29-year-old has died after driving off Peninsula Rd. in Muskoka Lakes and hitting a bulldozer.

According to Provincial Const. Matthew O’Connor, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 10.

He says Peninsula Rd. was closed in both directions near Judhaven Rd. while police investigating the crash. The road reopened just after midnight Sunday morning.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services were also on the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is being asked to call the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.