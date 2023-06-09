Thanks to funding from the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT), Georgian College will be able to create a program to help students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was announced Friday at the college’s campus in Barrie. Georgian also has a campus in Bracebridge.

Officials with the college explain over $560,000 is being split between eight postsecondary schools.

They explain the programs being created include summer courses to help students catch up, coaching and mentorship programs to help students adjust to postsecondary school, and specialized support for Indigenous learners, mature students, and prospective students from historically unrepresented groups.

Officials add the school will also create a new General Education course to give students “additional social, cultural, and academic tools to aid in their academic recovery.”

The course will launch in Jan. 2024.

“Georgian is grateful to ONCAT for this funding to create additional opportunities to reduce barriers for our students, especially those who have been disproportionately disadvantaged during the pandemic,” said Kevin Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Georgian College. “This resourceful course will help ensure they become successful learners we well as increase the transferability of their learnings in the Ontario college system to help them achieve their career goals.”