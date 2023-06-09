A slate of activities is planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Huntsville.

The day will be celebrated in River Mill Park on June 21. Joyce Crone of not-for-profit Hope Arises, which is partnering with the town on the event, says it’s a time for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to come together.

“I think it’s a recognition of what has happened in the past, but also looking to the future,” says Crone. “A true alliance, a partnership. So that people will take time to stop, to think, learn, and educate themselves.”

Starting at 4:00 p.m., a vendor market will offer Indigenous arts, crafts, and other products from local artisans and educators. Juno-nominated Mohawk artist Shawnee Kish will take the bandshell stage at 6:00 p.m.. Crone says Indigenous cuisine will be absent at this year’s celebration, but they hope to find a provider for next year.

Hope Arises will set up a ribbon skirt exhibit at the Huntsville Festival of the Arts Studio, and Crone says local students will create a chalk pathway leading there from the park. According to Crone, it’s a profound installation for people to learn about the past and will be moved to the Canada Summit Centre in July.

“When I wear my ribbon skirt, I feel protected and I feel it’s part of my identity,” says Crone. “It’s restoring the sacred position that Indigenous Women once held. Leaders, Water-Keepers, life bearers. We were actually in a position to depose the chief of a nation, so as Clan Mothers we were held in positions of respect, dignity, and honour.”

Crone says she’s pleased with how well Huntsville has supported these initiatives.

“It’s amazing to see what’s happening in Muskoka, and for me, it is identifying with the Two-Row Wampum,” says Crone, referencing the 1613 treaty between Indigenous Peoples and early settlers. “That we were to be working together in alliance, peace, harmony, and friendship. I think that’s exactly what is reflective of this community, and hopefully we’re setting an example for other communities to follow.”