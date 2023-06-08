Turtles are in the thick of nesting season, and there are a few things to keep in mind.

That from Leora Berman of conservation groups Turtle Guardians and The Land Between.

Berman says turtles are having trouble laying their eggs this year. “We’re seeing steady nesting but not the numbers we expected. And I think it’s because it’s very dry, as we know from the fires that are happening,” she says, adding that turtles can die if they hold eggs inside for too long.

According to Berman, turtles tend to make their nests in the sand and gravel between roads and wetlands, returning to those sites year after year.

“Wherever there’s a wetland on either side of the road, watch out for turtles in those places,” says Berman. “Slow down, keep your eyes ahead, and stay wide eyed so you can see what’s happening on the landscape.”

If you see a turtle crossing the road, Berman says to observe for a while before you try to help them across, as they might make a u-turn while surveying territory.

When picking turtles up, grip them from behind like a hamburger and tilt their pelvis away from you. If it’s a snapping turtle and you’re concerned about your fingers, Berman says you can use a towel or car mat to scoop them up, although you might not get it back. She adds to always put your safety and that of other drivers first.

Berman says turtles spend much of the summer in lakes, oftentimes underneath docks. To keep them safe, she advises raising boat motors in the shallows, rotating fishing spots often to keep turtles from relying on humans for food, and reeling in immediately if a turtle approaches your hook. If you have the means, she says naturalizing your shoreline is a great way to both keep turtles safe and delay invasive species.

“Turtles are our best allies if we’re going to navigate this very bumpy ride we’re in, because they certainly keep our waters free of bacteria and they help grow fish nurseries, etc,” says Berman. “So we want to make sure that the adults, which take 20 years to mature, stick around.”

She adds that Ontario’s Cottage Country between Georgian Bay and the Ottawa Valley is one of the few places in the province where turtles have been preserved.

“In southern Ontario, we’ve lost up to 70 per cent of our turtles, and in some areas they’re totally extirpated, so you won’t see them again. We’re very lucky in Cottage Country to have a population of turtles, where the hope of maintaining the species in the world still exists.”

If you see a turtle in a problem situation, or simply want to report a nest, you can contact Turtle Guardians at 705-854-2888.