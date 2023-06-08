While Environment Canada is predicting rain could be coming for Muskoka, the Fire Chief for the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department says more precipitation is needed before the municipal and provincial fire bans can be lifted.

Ryan Murrell says the “fuel load” – which is what firefighters call things that could cause a fire to grow – is still volatile. Even if the forecast is correct, he says the rain that’s being called for won’t be enough to call off the respective bans.

He says the province has issued a restricted fire zone for many regions in Ontario.

“I don’t see either coming off the books anytime soon,” says Murrell.

A total fire ban was issued for Muskoka on May 30. A restricted fire zone was put into effect the next day.

He explains the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, which convenes every day to go over the fire danger rating, looks at three main things when determining the fire level: topography, weather, and fuel. Murrell adds they also investigate if departments they have mutual aid agreements with and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) can support them.

An issue that Murrell says has “been coming on for a while”, not just in Muskoka Lakes but for the area’s four other departments, is the difficulty in recruiting new firefighters. He adds it’s also affecting the MNRF. With fewer bodies able to help battle fires, he explains that factors into fire bans, too.

Another issue for firefighters is the heavy smoke that’s being seen in many areas of Ontario and parts of Quebec and the United States. “The smoke in the air, that’s problematic for people to breathe. It’s also problematic for firefighters when they’re fighting the fire,” explains Murrell. That, combined with fighting fires for hours on end, contributes to a lot of wear and tear on firefighters’ physical and mental well-being.

Murrell says just in Muskoka Lakes, they’ve issued five $1,000 fines to residents caught going against the fire ban. The penalties differ between municipalities, but Murrell says all of them can issue penalties to those caught going against fire bans.

He says the fines could include the person behind the fire being charged with the cost of having to bring out the various pieces of equipment. If the MNRF is involved and depending on how big the fire gets, the penalty could include waterbomber planes and helicopters.