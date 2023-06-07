Our health unit has some tips on how to protect yourself from an air quality risk.

It comes as the region is covered in smoke haze from the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says to limit outdoor activities, wear a well-fitted respirator mask, keep your car and home windows shut, and limit indoor air pollution from sources such as smoking, candles, and wood stoves. Officials add you can also spend time in public buildings such as libraries and community centres, which have better indoor air.

If you have them handy, officials say to use a HEPA air cleaner in rooms where you spend a lot of time, and HVAC filters with efficiency ratings of 13 or above.

According to the SMDHU, anyone can be affected by smoke haze, regardless of health or age, but some people are at higher risk of negative health effects. That includes children, older adults, pregnant people, those with heart or lung conditions, and people who do strenuous activities outdoors.

Officials say even short-term exposure can lead to difficulty breathing, headaches, respiratory or eye irritation, worsening of existing conditions, and increased risk of heart attack and stroke. They add that anyone experiencing severe symptoms should immediately call 911.