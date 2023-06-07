A fundraiser launched by the Muskoka Hornets is helping a Nova Scotia baseball association bounce back from wildfires.

Joe Hickes, Vice President of the Muskoka Hornets, says close to 500 families in the Halifax-based Hammond Plains Baseball Association have been displaced by fires raging across the province.

The Hornets are raising money to help those families replace baseball gear destroyed in the fires. Hickes says the Hammond Plains association has spent almost all its money helping them find places to stay and replacing basic supplies such as toiletries.

According to Hickes, baseball may seem inconsequential with what’s happening around them, but getting kids back on the diamond goes a long way towards a sense of normalcy.

“They just went through three years of inconsistencies and lockdowns, and not being able to reach social milestones that all kids should reach,” says Hickes. “Their lives were just returning to a little bit of normal, and then another curveball was thrown at them. We just don’t want there to be any obstacles on those kids getting back on the ball field.”

Hickes, who comes from Dartmouth in Nova Scotia, says it’s been hard to watch from the sidelines.

“The baseball community in Nova Scotia is very small, so everyone knows people that were affected by [the fires],” says Hickes. “It was always tough, you were getting beeps on your phone and you were just hoping that it wasn’t someone delivering news that someone you know had lost their home or was being forced to evacuate.”

Despite no previous contact between the two associations, Hickes says when he brought the fundraiser idea to the Hornets’ board of directors it was quickly and unanimously approved.

“This is honestly just an association trying to help out another association,” says Hickes. “There’s no pre-existing relationship, it’s just an attempt to help an association that needs some help right now.” He adds hopefully other sports organizations will follow suit.

You can donate to the fundraiser by e-transfer to [email protected], with “baseball” as the password. Hickes adds he’ll be collecting cash and card donations at the house league game on Wednesday evening.