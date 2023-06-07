Caroline Konarzewski is Lake of Bays’ 2023 Senior of the Year.

The township has recognized her for “exceptional contributions to the community” and a laundry list of environmental stewardship activities.

Konarzewski has been chair of the Lake of Bays Association’s (LOBA) Environment Committee since 2014, and has led or participated in environmental initiatives ranging from monitoring frog populations to water testing and shoreline re-naturalization. She has also sat on the Muskoka Watershed Council since 2013 and helped to create the Oxtongue River Paddle Guide.

“Caroline has either sourced or written countless articles on environmental topics that have served to educate LOBA members and the community at large about environmental issues,” says Mayor Terry Glover. “She is always on top of emerging trends and has been tireless in her drive to understand what the issues are and share her knowledge with others.”