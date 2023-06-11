The District of Muskoka is repairing two watermains in Huntsville this week.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hunters Bay Drive will be down to one lane between Silverwood Drive and Hodges Lane. Officials say 19 buildings and three fire hydrants in the area will be shut down as crews fix a pipe believed to be leaking into the road.

During the same timeframe on Thursday, 205 metres of Hidden Valley Road’s east end will be down to one lane, also to fix a pipe leaking into the road. Officials say water will be shut down at six residential buildings.