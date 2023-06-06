The District of Muskoka is updating its vision, mission, and value statements and wants the public’s input to identify what council’s priorities should be.

“Council and staff took part in several workshops this spring to reflect on what residents, customers, and clients have told us about the challenges facing Muskoka’s communities,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “This draft plan outlines the top priorities that we identified, and we want to reach back out to the community to make sure we have captured the things that matter most before staff develop action plans. This survey is a way for us to say ‘This is what we heard was most important to you. Did we get it right?’”

The strategic plan and survey are available on the district’s website. The survey will be available until July 3.

District officials explain a strategic plan sets the direction and priorities for council over the next four years.

The strategic plan has not yet been approved by council. It will be discussed in July after the survey closes.