Two Huntsville Rotary clubs are calling for volunteers to help clean up the town.

Rotary People of Action Huntsville and the Rotary Club of Huntsville will gather at Huntsville High School at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, working their way through town to pick up roadside trash.

“As we can see with the forest fires that are happening, the environment is so fragile that we really need to all step up and lend a helping hand,” says Jennifer Jerrett, President of People of Action. “If you can spare an hour, if you can spare a couple of hours, you are helping for the greater good of our community.”

Jerrett says they’re currently slated to clean up parts of Camp Kitchen Rd., Brunel Rd., and Hwy 60, and they want residents to sound off on where else needs attention.

“I’ve heard lately there’s been dumping going on in some of our side roads or along the highways, so I just thought it would be great to hear back from the community on areas they think we should focus on,” says Jerrett. “Obviously within reasonable driving distance. But who better to ask for references than the public that is going by those streets every day.”

Jerrett says you can suggest locations via Facebook or by emailing [email protected]. She says the more people sign up the better, and you can email them to get a clean up kit with bags and gloves.

“I would love to see 50 to 100 people come out, and even more would be great,” says Jerrett. “But if people have got a couple of hours to spare on Sunday and they can meet us at the high school, that’s great for our community, it’s great for Rotary, and it’s a win-win for our environment.”