In the Bracebridge Library’s 2022 annual report, almost every aspect of its operation saw positive increases.

The report was discussed during the June 6 Bracebridge General Committee meeting.

Notably, website visits leaped from 34,293 in 2021 to close to 413,000 in 2022. Membership climbed by close to 800 and the number of items circulated by the library went from close to 79,000 to almost 91,000.

The number of times the library’s database was used also saw a jump. In 2021 it was used 2,777 times and it was used an additional 32,000 times last year. According to the library’s website, its database features centuries worth of material from Ancestry.ca, resources on how to fix a car, how to learn a new language, and historical documents, among other things.

“We’ve seen increased usage in all areas and developed deeper relationships with our community,” writes Crystal Bergstrome, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Librarian, in her report to council.

2022 also saw a big milestone for the library as it went through a rebranding. They became the Bracebridge Library after dropping “public” from its name. The change was marked by the first Party in the Park. The event earned the library the Minister’s Award for Innovation by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport.

The event is now an annual initiative for the library. The second edition was held on June 2, 2023.

This year marked the beginning of the library going fine-free in hopes it would bring more people to the library.

The library is scheduled to move into the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre once it opens in the summer of 2024.