Derek Morgan from MacTier has pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting and discharging a firearm from a roadway.

According to a June 2 media release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, he’s been fined $8,000 and his hunting license has been suspended for two years.

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Margo Ballagh in Bracebridge on May 17, 2023.

In the release, it’s explained that on Nov. 7, 2022 conservation officers were doing a controlled deer decoy operation in the Port Carling area in response to public reports of trespassing and unsafe hunting practices in the area.

Morgan shot at the decoy from the roadway with a shotgun and slug on a property he didn’t have permission to hunt on.

Provincial officials say to report a natural resources issue or give a tip on an unsolved case, call 1-877-847-7667 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.