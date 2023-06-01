A utility pole broke off on Kimberely Ave. near Rene Caisse Ln. in Bracebridge after being hit by a car.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. The lone occupant of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The exact details of the crash are not known yet, but the car flipped onto its roof and came to rest near the downed utility pole.

Lakeland Power was on the scene to deal with the downed pole. Police, the Bracebridge Fire Department, and paramedics were also among those who responded to the crash.