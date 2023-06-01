Another major box store is coming to Huntsville.

Discount retailer Giant Tiger is opening its 18,600 square foot store at the Huntsville Place Mall on June 10.

The company says the first 100 people to stop by on opening day will receive a free gift card for the store.

“We are thrilled to be opening a brand new store and share the Giant Tiger shopping experience with Huntsville, Ont.,” said store manager Donna Coltman. “Giant Tiger helps your dollar go further, and our customers can shop with confidence knowing that they always get incredibly low prices on quality trend-forward home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials. We can’t wait to open our doors and invite the community to come shop with us.”

Coltman has also pledged to mark the opening with a charitable donation to the YMCA of Simcoe-Muskoka.